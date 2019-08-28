Kellyanne Conway Responds to Taylor Swift’s VMA Speech, Sings “You Need to Calm Down” on Fox News

When Taylor Swift took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night to accept the award for Video Of The Year, she talked about the Equality Act petition that she started when the video for “You Need To Calm Down” came out, noting that the White House had still not responded to her petition regarding the Act, which is a proposed amendment to the Civil Rights Act that includes the addition for prohibition of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy.

The White House did indeed end up responding after the show, with roughly the same sentiments they expressed when the Equality Act was first passed by the Democratic-controlled House Of Representatives in May. “The Trump administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN in response to Swift’s petition.

Also weighing in on Swift’s call to action was Kellyanne Conway, who appeared on Fox News and was asked to address Swift’s VMAs performance. She reiterated the White House talking points and said that she likes “the new Taylor Swift song” and proceeded to sing a line from “You Need To Calm Down.” Watch the clip below.

A version of this article originally appeared on Stereogum.