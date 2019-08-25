taylor-swift-discusses-scooter-braun-and-rerecording-her-back-catalog-on-cbs-sunday-morning-watch

Taylor Swift just released her new album Lover on Friday, and the 29-year-old pop star has been getting uncharacteristically candid in a recent string of interviews coinciding with the release. On Saturday, the Guardian published a lengthy profile of the songwriter, where she spoke out against figures like Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein, as well as discussed her recent investment in politics. And today, Swift sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about her new album, as well as the recent controversy surrounding the sale of her back catalog to talent manager Scooter Braun.

“I knew [Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Records] would sell my music; I knew he would do that. I couldn’t believe who he sold it to, because we’ve had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations,” she told the interviewer.

When asked about her plans to rerecord her back catalog, she responded in the affirmative, saying that she would “absolutely” rerecord the albums to undermine Braun. Earlier this week, she told Good Morning America that her contract would allow her to begin the rerecording process in November 2020.

Swift also spoke about the fact that she always includes at least one song on every album to her haters. “When they stop coming for me, I’ll stop singing to them,” she said. “You know, people go on and on about, like, you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don’t. You don’t have to forgive and you don’t have to forget to move on. You can move on without without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent, and then you move on.”

She also discussed her family’s continued support of her career, relocating to Nashville when she signed an artist development deal with RCA Records in her early teens. “My parents were unbelievable, I will never forget how they did that,” she says in the interview.

Swift’s seventh studio album Lover was released on Friday featuring the singles “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” “Lover,” and “ME!” featuring Panic at the Disco!‘s Brendon Urie. Her first since 2017’s Reputation, the release includes songwriting contributions from Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, as well as a guest appearance from the Dixie Chicks. Watch even more clips of her CBS Sunday Morning interview below.