SOB x RBE – “Legend”

Bay Area rap quartet SOB x RBE have released a new single titled “Legend.” The song features the group’s gravel-voiced DaBoii and smooth lead Yhung T.O. over a minimal mid-tempo beat, from the producer Pocket, built around claps and leering keyboard. The duo trades verses that match the production’s threatening tone.

“Legend” is the group’s first new single since dropping a pair of single-producer projects with Hit-Boy (Family Not a Group) and EDM star Marshmello (Roll the Dice) in April. The former album was also SOB x RBE’s first full-length on Def Jam since signing a record deal with the major label. Their album Gangin II was released last September.

SOB x RBE’s respective members have also released a series of solo projects in the past year, most recently Slimmy B’s Free Smoke, Yhung T.O.’s On My Momma 2, and DaBoii’s Neva Lookin Back. We profiled T.O. earlier this year as he navigates solo ambitions amid the group’s breakout.

Listen to SOB x RBE’s new song “Legend” below.