Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign have released a new collaborative track with Boys Noize called “Midnight Hour.” Based around a heavy house groove, a wistful vocal melody, and a collection of glitchy vocal sample, it’s Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign’s third collaboration this year. The two worked with lykke li on “Two Nights Part II,” a remix for her Still Sad, Still Sexy EP, and released “Malokera” with MC Lan, TroyBoi, and Ludmilla earlier this summer. “Midnight Hour” has not been tied to an upcoming project yet.

Earlier this year, Skrillex and Boys Noise revived their Dog Blood side project with the EP Turn Off the Lights in May. Skrillex posted a surprise two-song release called Show Tracks in July, featuring new music he had been performing in live shows. Skrillex is scheduled to headline the Lights All Night festival in Dallas in December.

Ty Dolla $ign was the subject of Spin’s August cover story “Inside Music’s Epicenter with Ty Dolla $ign.” He is preparing to release his third studio album, which is set to feature Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Thundercat, serpentwithfeet, and more. He’s released two songs slated to be included on the project this year: “Purple Emoji” and “Hottest in the City.”

Listen to “Midnight Hour” below.