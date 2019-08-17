Watch Silversun Pickups Cover The Lost Boys Theme “Cry Little Sister” at SiriusXM Studios

Silversun Pickups’ latest album Widow’s Weed dropped in June, and the band has kept fairly busy ever since its release. After heading out on tour in the wake of their album release, with shows in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Buffalo, and elsewhere, the band stopped by SiriusXM Studios to play an exclusive set for listeners of SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel.

The band played an acoustic version of “Panic Switch,” the standout single from their 2009 album Swoon, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in June 2009. They also took the opportunity to cover “Cry Little Sister,” the Gerard McMahon and Michael Mainieri-composed theme for Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire film The Lost Boys. While it might seem like an esoteric choice, the song has been covered by others like Marilyn Manson, who released his own rendition of the composition for Josh Boone’s cinematic adaptation of the Marvel comic The New Mutants in June 2018. It’s also been sampled by everyone from Eminem and Moby Deep to Lil B, Jim Jones, and Krayzie Bone.

Widow’s Weed, Silversun Pickups’ fifth studio album, featured two previously-released singles: “It Doesn’t Matter Why” and “Freakazoid.” The LP marks their first full-length studio effort since Better Nature, which dropped back in September 2015. Check out video footage of their SiriusXM performance below.