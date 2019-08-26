VMAs 2019: Watch Rosalía Perform “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” and “Aute Cuture”

Rosalía graced the 2019 MTV VMAs on August 26 with a performance of her recent singles “Aute Cuture” and “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” with Ozuna.

Her video for “Con Altura” with J Balvin and El Guincho, is up for Best Choreography, and already won tonight for Best Latin. The song itself is nominated in the fan-voted category Song of Summer. Rosalía is facing off against Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and H.E.R. in the Best New Artist category, which, honestly, it would be a travesty if she didn’t win.

Though Rosalía hasn’t released an album this year, there’s no question she’s had a huge 2019, with stellar single after stellar single (“Con Altura,” “Aute Cuture,” “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” “Milionària,” and “Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero“). Her last full-length album, 2018’s El Mal Querer, remains a classic; we included “Malamente” on our list of the best tracks of that year.

Earlier this year, Rosalía collaborated with James Blake on a track called “Barefoot in the Park,” which they performed together at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound back in June. She also appeared on the Game of Thrones compilation album For the Throne, on a track with A.CHAL.

Check out the performance below.