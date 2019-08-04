Rihanna Calls Out Trump’s Response to Mass Shootings: “You Spelt ‘Terrorism’ Wrong”

Rihanna isn’t happy with Donald Trump’s response to this weekend’s mass shootings. The ANTI vocalist took to Instagram to respond to the president’s public statement, which calls the El Paso incident that killed 20 people on Saturday an “act of cowardice.”

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act,” Trump writes in his statement. “There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

Following a second attack on Sunday, which took place at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, Rihanna called out the president for not doing more to stop these senseless acts of violence.

“Um…Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” she writes. “This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

Rihanna also paid tribute to victims of the shooting. “My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio!,” her statement continues. “I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Cardi B also responded to the president’s statement on Twitter. “We have enough information already! Both of the shooters are white supremacist terrorist with intentions to kill minority’s,” she writes. “Law enforcement took rapid action but what are YOU going to do to control some of your RACIST SUPPORTERS?”

