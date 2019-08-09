Rick Ross’ new album Port of Miami 2 is here, 13 years and one day after the release of the original Port of Miami. It includes all four previously released singles (“Act a Fool,” “BIG TYME,” “Gold Roses” (ft. Drake), and “Turnpike Ike”) and is loaded with features—Wale, Gunplay, Dej Loaf, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, Pusha T, Lil Wayne, and the late Nipsey Hussle all show up for guest appearances. Production comes courtesy of Just Blaze, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Beat Billionaire, and more.

Though he hasn’t released an album since 2017’s Rather You Than Me, Ross has stayed busy as ever. He contributed a verse to Drake’s recent track “Money in the Grave,” and made a surprise appearance at OVO Fest earlier this week. He also announced a new memoir, Hurricanes, co-written with Neil Martinez-Belkin, who previously co-wrote Gucci Mane’s autobiography. Last year, Ross dropped “Green Gucci Suit” with Future as a one-off.

Stream the new album below, and revisit our appraisal of Port of Miami on our list of 20 Dope Albums by Wack Rappers (though, to be fair, Rick Ross has been a pretty good rapper for a while now).