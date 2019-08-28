Prophets of Rage—the rap-rock revival band comprised of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill alumni—paid tribute to Chris Cornell during a performance last night in Athens. The group covered “Cochise,” the 2002 single that Tom Morello co-wrote with Cornell while they were in Audioslave. “If you know the words, sing along, because you’re his voice now,” Morello said while introducing the track. “If you don’t know the words, just rock the fuck out in his memory.”

“19 years ago #RATM played to one of the craziest & most memorable crowds ever in Athens,” Morello wrote on Instsagram after the show. “Tonight’s @prophetsofrage crowd might have topped it. The crazy bonfires, the militant comrades, the stunning aftershow view and the emotional @chriscornellofficial ‘Cochise’ tribute with spotlight on empty mic were highlights for me.”

Cornell died by suicide in May 2017. The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was 52. Morello has paid tribute to Cornell, with whom he remained friends long after leaving Audioslave, several times this year. The Rage frontman covered Audioslave’s “Like A Stone” with System of a Down’s Serj Tankian at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio on the second anniversary of Cornell’s death, and he later posted a heartfelt note on what would have been Cornell’s 55th birthday in July.

Watch fan-filmed footage of Prophets of Rage’s Audioslave cover below.