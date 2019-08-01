Prince Estate Reissuing Rare 1995 Versace Runway Album

The Prince estate has announced a new set of reissues, focused on the Purple One’s out-of-print material from the mid-1990s. Prince’s albums Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation, his first LP after leaving Warner Bros., will be available on vinyl for the first time and on CD for the first time in two decades.

The estate is also reissuing The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD), a collection of music handed out to attendees at Versace’s runway show during Paris Fashion Week in 1995. Originally a limited-edition cassette, the album features remixes of songs that would appear on The Gold Experience and unreleased music from Prince’s backing band The New Power Generation, side project NPG Orchestra, and short-lived jazz fusion band Madhouse.

Prince’s last posthumous release was June’s Originals, a collection of demos he wrote for other artists, including Shelia E.’s “This Glamorous Life,” the Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” and Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Last year, Prince’s estate also released Piano & a Microphone, an extended demo from 1999, and re-released a stash of Prince music videos from 1995–2010.

The new reissues drop Sept. 13. You can pre-order all three albums in various bundled forms on Prince’s website. While you wait, the estate digitally released a club mix of The Gold Experience song “P. Control,” as featured on the Versace tape. Listen to that below.