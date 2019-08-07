Post Malone was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on The Tonight Show last night, in a predictably absurd appearance which featured Posty and Jimmy playing beer pong and dueting on an Irish drinking song. Why? This all inevitably tied up with Post’s constant shilling for Bud Light; it seems relevant that the singer recently performed at an NYC installment of the beer brand’s Dive Tour and, also, that Jimmy and Post conspicuously use Bud Light in their beer pong game.

During this Bud Light tour performance, Post premiered an upcoming single called “Circles.” At one point in the Fallon interview, Malone played a new snippet of the studio version of that song and reiterated that he is putting out an album next month.

Last month, Post announced a North American tour that is set to last from September through November. Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will offer support. Earlier in July, the singer put out “Goodbyes,” a melancholic collaborative single with Young Thug which peaked at #3 on the Hot 100. His Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse collaboration with Swae Lee hit #1 in January and has spent 41 weeks on the singles chart.

Watch Post hoarsely sing “Seven Drunken Nights,” preview “Circles,” discuss his love of Shania Twain, and beat Jimmy Fallon in beer pong below.