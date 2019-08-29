Pink Floyd’s years following the departure of singer/songwriter Roger Waters will be the focus of a new 16-disc audiovisual box set called The Later Years. The collection includes the band’s three studio albums from the post-Waters lineup led by guitarist David Gilmour—1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, 1994’s The Division Bell, and 2014’s The Endless River—as well as their two live albums 1988’s Delicate Sound of Thunder and 1995’s Pulse.

Gilmour and Floyd recording engineer Andy Jackson revamped A Momentary Lapse of Reason for this release, adding lost keyboard tracks by late Floyd member Richard Wright and new drum tracks from Nick Mason. There are also 13 hours of unreleased material, including studio and live recordings and other video footage; the box set includes 6 Blu-rays and 5 DVDs along with its 5 CDs. There are unreleased concert films of the band’s 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth performances, audio and video of the band’s last live performance at a Syd Barrett tribute concert in 2007, and a film about the making of The Endless River.

The band has posted a clip of “Wish You Were Here” from the 1990 Knebworth concert, featuring Gilmour, Wright, and Mason with a crew of supplemental musicians. You can watch that below. Pink Floyd The Later Years is due out on November 29; preorder the set and check out the full track listing at Pink Floyd’s site.

