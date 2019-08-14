British goth icon Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack in New York City on Tuesday, August 13, according to a statement from his rep. The 62-year-old former Bauhaus frontman, who was in town for a residency of solo shows at Le Poisson Rouge, experienced shortness of breath in the evening and was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital. His show was canceled.

“Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction,” cardiologist Jason Song, the Lenox Hill doctor who treated the musician, said in a statement. “He had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. … He is still in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition.”

Murphy’s family also issued a statement: “We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!”

Murphy won’t be performing the remaining shows in his residency, but the venue hopes to reschedule the performances for a later time to be determined.

“All of us at LPR are devastated by this news,” a rep from Le Poisson Rouge said in a statement. “Peter’s performance and presence over the past 12 days has been amazing—both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR.”