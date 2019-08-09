Peaches Opens First Solo Art Show Whose Jizz Is This?

Canadian musician Peaches opened her first solo art exhibition, titled Whose Jizz Is This?, at the Kunstverein in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. The show runs until Oct. 20 and features sculpture, photography, film, text, music, live performance, and more, according to a press release on the artist’s website.

“Ever adept at boundary blurring, Peaches has created a show that combines live performance, musical intervention, visual art and historical reflection,” the release says. “Taking a bold and unexpected approach to the topics of sex, feminism, queerness, gender, and new millennium politics, Peaches calls her WJIT presentation ‘a deconstructed musical in 14 scenes.'”

The descriptions continues, “At the heart of this presentation are the ‘Fleshies,’ who have renamed themselves as such to rewrite their narrative, break away from humans and human interactions, do away with words like sex toys and Masturbators in a quest to find sexual equality among themselves.”

A video on Peaches’ Instagram offers a peek at said Fleshies, which have been designed with mouths that respond to the artist’s voice. “Part of the show is a 14-channel, 30-minute composition called ‘Requiem for a Fleshie,’ where the Fleshies sing about their struggles,” she explains.

Peaches released her latest album Rub in 2015. Non-Germans can check out the singing Fleshies themselves below.