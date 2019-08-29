Noel Gallagher Jokes About Starting Petition to Get Foo Fighters to Split Up

News \

CREDIT: L to R: Jeff Spicer/ Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Before Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds launched into their set in San Diego Wednesday night, frontman Noel Gallagher responded to a remark Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins made about starting a petition to get Oasis back together. Gallagher response? A joke about starting a petition to get Foo Fighters to split up.

Hawkins made the offending comment while Foo Fighters played Reading Festival earlier this week. The drummer decorated his kit for the occasion with a photo of Noel and his estranged brother Liam Gallagher taken in what looks like happier times. After Hawkins pointed out the photo, he told the crowd “One of these days, we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days.” He added: “Let’s sign a petition, everyone here.” From behind the drum kit, Dave Grohl asked “How many people wanna see Oasis fucking play a show?”  According to crowd’s deafening roar, the answer was everybody. Good luck with that.

The remarks made their way back to Noel Gallagher, who apparently decided to put the kibosh on any hopes of an Oasis reunion before beginning his set.

“Any Oasis fans in the house?” Noel Gallagher asked, as shown by a fan video posted to the Oasis subreddit.

“Is anyone gunna sign that petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together?” Noel Gallagher asked the crowd. “I’d like to start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to split up”

Granted, it was Hawkins who floated the idea of a reunion and a petition, but Noel doesn’t seem like he’s particularly interested in learning all of the Foo Fighters’ names.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher tweeted an idea for an Oasis musical where he refers to his brother as “a massive cunt.”

Although the idea of the Gallagher brothers burying the hatchet seems unlikely, it doesn’t mean Foo Fighters shouldn’t try. Maybe they can work on getting The Smiths back together while they’re at it.

Maggie Serota
