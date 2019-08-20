Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix film Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as Nicole and Charlie, an artist couple navigating marital drama. The first two trailers dropped today and each features parallel monologues by Driver and Johansson listing what they love about the other. This one is going to be a heartbreaker, folks.

Marriage Story premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29 and will hit Netflix and select theaters this fall. Baumbach wrote the screenplay and Randy Newman composed the music. Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta co-star. It’s Baumbach’s first feature since the Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Dustin Hoffman family dramedy The Meyerowitz Stories in 2017.

Johansson last starred in the two most recent Avengers movies (points if you can remember their full titles). Driver’s latest came earlier this year as Bill Murray’s cop partner in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film The Dead Don’t Die. He also appeared in Baumbach’s Meyerowitz Stories, While We’re Young, and Frances Ha.

“Because they’re show people, the theatricality of it all feels organic to them,” Baumbach said of the duo in a recent interview with Indiewire. “This gave me a real opportunity in what would otherwise be considered a naturalistic movie.” He also cited Robert Benton’s Kramer vs. Kramer, Alan Parker’s Shoot the Moon, Ernst Lubitsch’s To Be or Not to Be, and Howard Hanks’ Twentieth Century as influences.

Watch the Marriage Story trailers below.