Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole” makes an appearance in the new trailer for Gears 5—the latest installment in the apparently interminable Gears of War franchise. It’s the sixth entry in the series, and the second developed by The Coalition, following Microsoft’s acquisition of the franchise from Epic Games.

“Head Like a Hole” is having a big year. In the new season of Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus’ meta pop star alter ego Ashley O interpolates the song for an original track called “On A Roll.” Black Mirror also reinterpreted “Right Where It Belongs,” and collaborated with Trent Reznor on custom Nine Inch Nails-inspired merch.

Nine Inch Nails’ last album was 2018’s Bad Witch; we named “Over and Out,” a highlight from that record, the 59th best song of the year. Reznor has stayed busy on his own, too. Last year, he and Atticus Ross scored both Netflix’s Bird Box and Jonah Hill’s film Mid90s. And this fall, the duo will release a soundtrack for Damon Lindelof’s new HBO Watchmen TV series.

Hear “Head Like a Hole” in the new trailer for Gears 5 above, and see where Nine Inch Nails landed on our list of the best alternative rock songs of 1999.