Miley Cyrus swung by the August 26 MTV VMAs for a performance of her recent single, “Slide Away.”

Cyrus wasn’t up for any major awards, but her song “Mother’s Daughter” is nominated in two fan-voted categories: Song of Summer and Best Power Anthem. That track comes from her recent EP SHE IS COMING, which was released on RCA Records at the end of May; it’s since received an Alexandre Moors-directed music video, which features a cameo from Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus.

Since the release of SHE IS COMING, Cyrus starred in an episode of Black Mirror, in which she reinterpreted Nine Inch Nails songs as a pop star named Ashley O. She’s also released a standalone video for Ashley O’s “On a Roll,” which interpolates NIN’s “Head Like a Hole” into an upbeat pop tune.

Last year, Cyrus released a song with Mark Ronson called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” which the duo performed on SNL. The song eventually appeared on Ronson’s collaborations album Late Night Feelings, along with tracks from Angel Olsen, Lykke Li, and King Princess.

Back in February, Cyrus said Donald Trump called her after her performance at the 2013 VMAs to tell her how much he liked watching her twerk on Robin Thicke. Find clips of the performance below.