Quality Control Music is gearing up to release their second big compilation project as a label, with tracks from artists across their impressive roster. Two new tracks were released yesterday as singles: “Intro” (ft. Gucci Mane), by Migos & Lil Yachty, and “Longtime” (ft. Young Thug) from recent QC signee 24Heavy. “Intro” boasts production from longtime Migos producer DJ Durel, and a typically spirited music video.

Gucci sort of phones it in, but still manages to deliver this bar: “Shitted on my new bitch, then I went and bought a rug (fur!)”

Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 follows up 2017’s Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 1, and is out on August 16. A whopping seven tracks have already been released, including “Come On”by City Girls & Saweetie, “Leave Em Alone” from City Girls & PnB Rock, Migos’ “Stripper Bowl,” “Soakin Wet” by Marlo & Offset, and the inevitable collaboration Lil Baby & DaBaby collaboration “Baby.”

Migos’ last album as a trio was Culture II, though each member has released a solo project since then. They’re set to headline Rolling Loud Bay Area in September. Lil Yachty has recently guested on tracks from Chance the Rapper and Valee. Check out the video for Migos and Lil Yachty’s new song “Intro” (ft. Gucci Mane) below.