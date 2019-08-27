Meek Mill’s Legal Battle Is Over

After a Philadelphia appeals court threw out his 2008 conviction and granted him a new trial, Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor gun charge that’s kept him in and out of prison for the past ten years. According to the terms of a plea deal, the rapper won’t serve any more prison time, and is officially off probation.

“I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it,” said Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker.

When Meek’s conviction was thrown out last month, both sides acknowledged that prosecution’s case relied too heavily on the testimony of a single cop, Reginald V. Graham, who has since been blacklisted by the Philly D.A.’s office for lying and racial bias; at one point, Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.”

Revisit Meek Mill’s New York Times op-ed on the necessity of prison reform here.