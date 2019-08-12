Mark Kozelek – “Where’s Gilroy?”

Sun Kil Moon singer-songwriter Mark Kozelek has released a 15-minute opus, entitled “Where’s Gilroy?” The new track is about gun violence in America and is a reaction to the recent shootings in Gilroy, CA, Dayton, OH, and El Paso.

The song is typical Kozelek, full of rambling conversational lyrics that feel like essays more than song lyrics. While Kozelek makes sure to note how anti-Trump and guns he is, he tries to have what he believes to be a “fair conversation” about America’s legacy of violence.

“Where’s Gilroy?” is set to appear on an upcoming album titled Mark Kozelek With Ben Boye And Jim White 2, that is due March 6, 2020 via Caldo Verde. It is the sequel to the 2017 record by Kozelek, Boye, and White. This is not to be confused with Kozelek’s other forthcoming record with violinist Petra Haden, Joey Always Smiled, which will arrive on October 11. Listen to “Where’s Gilroy?” below.



Mark Kozelek Tour Dates:

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater

09/04 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall

09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Ballroom

09/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theater

09/09 – Montreal, QC @ L’astral

09/10 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School Of Folk

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

09/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Asheville Masonic Temple

09/21 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

09/27 – Palo Alto, CA @ Mitchell Park Community Center El Palo Alto Room