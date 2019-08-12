New Music \
Mark Kozelek – “Where’s Gilroy?”
Sun Kil Moon singer-songwriter Mark Kozelek has released a 15-minute opus, entitled “Where’s Gilroy?” The new track is about gun violence in America and is a reaction to the recent shootings in Gilroy, CA, Dayton, OH, and El Paso.
The song is typical Kozelek, full of rambling conversational lyrics that feel like essays more than song lyrics. While Kozelek makes sure to note how anti-Trump and guns he is, he tries to have what he believes to be a “fair conversation” about America’s legacy of violence.
“Where’s Gilroy?” is set to appear on an upcoming album titled Mark Kozelek With Ben Boye And Jim White 2, that is due March 6, 2020 via Caldo Verde. It is the sequel to the 2017 record by Kozelek, Boye, and White. This is not to be confused with Kozelek’s other forthcoming record with violinist Petra Haden, Joey Always Smiled, which will arrive on October 11. Listen to “Where’s Gilroy?” below.
Mark Kozelek Tour Dates:
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater
09/04 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall
09/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Ballroom
09/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Theater
09/09 – Montreal, QC @ L’astral
09/10 – Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School Of Folk
09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre
09/17 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
09/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Asheville Masonic Temple
09/21 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
09/27 – Palo Alto, CA @ Mitchell Park Community Center El Palo Alto Room