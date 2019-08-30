It’s a tale as old as time: a man is suing after a legless Juggalo allegedly ran into him with a golf cart.

Ohio resident Adam Batton says he was riding a motorized bike at Insane Clown Posse’s 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos (he’s not a fan, he clarifies, but was there as a documentarian shooting footage for an upcoming project) when a golf cart with no headlights on came careening towards him. He alleges that legless Juggalo Alexander “Less Legs” Perkins was behind the wheel, “operating the golf cart peddles with a baseball bat,” per Batton’s lawsuit.

“We allege our client’s serious and life-altering injuries were preventable, predictable and the result of a culture of irresponsibility that has festered at this event over the past twenty years,” said Batton’s attorney.

Perkins told TMZ that though all golf carts and motorized vehicles are banned at the festival, he actually had permission to use one because of his disability. He also claims Batton was driving the wrong way on a one-way road, and that he was the one that crashed into him.

Billboard points out that Perkins isn’t listed as a defendant in Batton’s lawsuit, and that the plaintiff is only seeking damages from the group responsible for year’s Gathering of the Juggalos, as well as the Indiana park where the festival was held.