Mac Miller’s K.I.D.S. Coming to Spotify and Apple Music, Label Says

The late Mac Miller’s breakout 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S. is coming to major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music later this year. Benjy Grinberg, whose Rostrum record label released the tape on this date nine years ago, announced the plan Tuesday in an Instagram post. “After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next,” Grinberg wrote. “It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac.”

Miller launched his first tour behind K.I.D.S. in 2011. The project was originally distributed on digital mixtape services like Datpiff, where it has been downloaded over 1 million times and remains available. Lord Finesse famously sued Miller, Rostrum, and Datpiff in 2012 over the track “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza,” which samples Finesse’s 1996 song “Hip 2 Da Game.” The suit was settled for undisclosed terms. K.I.D.S. also includes samples from Larry Clark’s cult movie by the same name and Nas’ “The World Is Yours,” among other sources.

Miller’s 2012 mixtape Macadelic was re-released on Apple Music and Spotify last May. The rapper and producer died of an overdose last September. His fifth and final studio album Swimming was released the preceding month. Read Ginbserg’s full announcement below.