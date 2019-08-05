Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency at Lollapalooza

A 24-year-old man died Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency while attending Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago. He was transported from the music festival to a local hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead shortly afterward, NBC Chicago reports.

“We were saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away the hospital,” the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The man’s identity and the nature of his death remain unclear. The city of Chicago did not provide further information. A spokesperson for Lollapalooza told SPIN in a statement, “We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Lollapalooza on Saturday. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones at this time.”

This was the second consecutive year that a Lollapalooza attendee has died following a medical emergency during the festival. Evan Kitzmiller, 16, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Grant Park on the event’s final night last year.