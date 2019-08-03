Watch Logic’s New Video for “Icy” (ft. Gucci Mane)

Logic’s latest album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind dropped back in May with guest appearances from Eminem, Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, and Will Smith, among others. “Icy,” his standout track with Gucci Mane, wasn’t one of the three singles released in the buildup to the album—”Keanu Reeves,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Homicide“—but just received its own video, which dropped earlier this week.

The video opens with a poorly-animated rendition of Logic on the phone with a Kangol-clad label exec, who tells him that he has to reinvent his image to help sell more records. From there, the real Logic goes on getting fitted for some grillz before donning a mink coat and heading shopping for watches, chains, and jewelry. Gucci makes an appearance as professor of “Icy Class 101,” where he teaches a room full of young rappers how to dress.

Gucci Mane’s latest project Delusions of Grandeur was released in June. The 18-track release featured guest appearances from Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Rick Ross, Jeremih, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and more. It also included his solo single “Proud of You,” which also received its own music video.

Watch the video for “Icy” below.