Skrillex and Bassnectar to Headline Lights All Night 2019

The Dallas EDM festival Lights All Night has announced its initial lineup for 2019. The two-day concert, which is on its tenth year, will feature headlining performances from Skrillex, Basssnectar, Virtual Self, and Louis The Child. Elsewhere on the bill are appearances by AC Slater, Carlyle, Elephante, Herobust, Manila Killa, Said The Sky, San Holo, Jack Beats, and more. According to festival organizers, there are still a number of performers that have yet to be unveiled.

Lights All Night will take place December 27 and 28 at the Dallas Market Hall. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, August 22.

See the lineup announcement below.