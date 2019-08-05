Lana Del Rey has written a new song titled “Looking for America” inspired by America’s latest round of mass shootings. The pop singer shared an in-studio recording of the track Monday night on Instagram. Producer Jack Antonoff plays guitar in the video.

Del Rey wrote in the post’s caption that she spent the weekend with her brother in Montecito, Calif., where a gunman killed three people and injured 13 others at a garlic festival the previous weekend. Shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio on Saturday left 31 people dead and wounded dozens others.

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion-but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video,” Del Rey wrote.

Earlier on Monday, a snippet of Del Rey’s cover of Donovan’s 1966 song “Season of the Witch” debuted in the trailer for the forthcoming horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. She’s scheduled to release her new album Norman Fucking Rockwell, executive produced by Antonoff, on Aug. 30.

Watch Del Rey’s performance of her song “Looking for America,” and read Del Rey’s full statement, below.

Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to come into town because I had a song on my mind that I wanted to write. Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion- but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago. I hope you like it. I’m singing love to the choruses I recorded this morning. I’m going to call it ‘Looking for America ‘ @jackantonoff @sharp_stick 77.3k Likes, 2,755 Comments – Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Instagram: “Hi folks came back early from Montecito with my brother this morning and asked Jack Antonoff to…”