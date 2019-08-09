Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell inches closer by the day. The songwriter revealed the album art, release date late, and track listing last month. Now, following the release of earlier singles including “Mariner’s Apartment Complex,” “Venice Bitch,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but i have it,” as well as her recent cover of Sublime’s “Doin, Time,” the queen of “Summertime Sadness” is back with two new songs: “Looking for America” and “Season of the Witch.”

Interestingly enough, neither song is slated to appear on her upcoming album. “Season of the Witch” is a cover of Donovan’s 1966 single “Season of the Witch” taken from the soundtrack for the upcoming Guillermo Del Toro-produced film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and was previewed earlier this week. The other track, which was also teased this week, was written in response to the recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

“Now I know I’m not a politician and I’m not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion-but in light of all the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video,” she wrote on Instagram.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is out August 30 via Polydor/Interscope. Following its release, the vocalist will hit the road, with upcoming west coast tour dates kicking off September 30 in Vancouver and wrapping up on October 11 in San Diego. In the meantime, check out “Looking for America” and “Season of the Witch” below.