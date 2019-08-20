Kim Gordon has announced her debut solo album, No Home Record. The 9-track album is due out on October 11 via Matador Records. The former Sonic Youth bassist and singer has also released the project’s debut single, “Sketch Artist,” an eerie and hypnotic track revolving around industrial percussion, overdriven synth stutters, and some interjections from ominous strings. The track comes complete with a video starring Gordon and Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson. Gordon stars as a driver for a fake ride share app called Unter, and Abbi Jacobson plays her outlandishly made-up passenger. As Gordon’s character drives through the city, the people she passes begin to dance strangely or have seizures.

Of the record, Gordon said in a press statement: “‘Why a solo record? And why now?’ I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of [producer] Justin Raisen. Living in L.A. the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

Gordon released her debut single under her own name, “Murdered Out,” in 2016; the track will also be included on No Home Record. Since Sonic Youth’s dissolution in 2011, she’s also released two studio albums, a live record, and two EPs with her noise guitar duo Body/Head, with their most recent LP The Switch coming in the summer of last year.

Watch the clip for “Sketch Artist” and check out the cover art and track list for No Home Record below. Pre-order the album here.

1. Sketch Artist

2. Air BnB

3. Paprika Pony

4. Murdered Out

5. Don’t Play It

6. Cookie Butter

7. Hungry Baby

8. Earthquake

9. Get Yr Life Back