Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” video co-star Josh Kloss has accused the pop star of sexual misconduct on his Instagram account. The actor/model posted a still from the 2010 “Teenage Dream” video on Monday along with a lengthy caption about his experience working with Perry, including an allegation that she exposed Kloss’s genitals without his consent at a roller rink. Kloss played Perry’s love interest in the clip.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way,” Kloss wrote, referring to Perry’s stylist, Johnny Wujek. “And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

He discussed his experience on the video shoot and alleged that Perry told everyone on set that kissing him was “gross.” He claimed that she invited him to a strip club after the first day of shooting wrapped.

Kloss also wrote that Perry’s team pressured him to avoid speaking publicly about his time working with the singer. He posted screenshots of what he implied were instructions from Perry’s reps on how to respond to questions about the shoot.

“I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her ‘image.’I listened and was a good boy,” Kloss wrote. “The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse.”

Perry’s reps did not immediately respond when SPIN reached out for comment. Kloss’ Instagram posts are below.