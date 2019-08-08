Watch Jay Som’s Surreal New Video for “Nighttime Drive”

We’ve already heard two songs from Jay Som’s upcoming album Anak Ko, and today we’re getting a third. “Nighttime Drive” follows the previously released “Superbike” and “Tenderness,” and comes along with a surreal music video involving crop circles and dancing aliens. “[‘Nighttime Drive’] basically encapsulated my entire life for the past two years,” said Melina Duterte in a statement.

Director Han Hale described the music video as “an homage to the song’s namesake; the song is about being a band on the road and the camaraderie involved.” Anak Ko is out August 23 via Polyvinyl.

Jay Som’s last full-length album was 2017’s Everybody Works, which we loved. Her debut demo collection Turn Into was originally released on Bandcamp in 2015, and was reissued by Polyvinyl in 2016. In addition to working on her own album, Duterte has been busy co-producing Chastity Belt’s upcoming self-titled album; Chastity Belt guitarist Annie Truscott plays on Anak Ko, as do Vagabon, Justus Proffit, and Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick.

Duterte has a bunch of tour dates coming up this fall, both in the U.S. and abroad, culminating in a show at Workmans, in Dublin. Grab a ticket to one of her shows here, and watch the music video for “Nighttime Drive” below.