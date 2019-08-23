Oakland songwriter Jay Som’s sophomore album Anak Ko is now available on streaming platforms. The 9-track LP follows the release of her breakthrough debut album, Everybody Works, in 2017, as well as the release of Anak Ko singles “Superbike,” “Tenderness,” and “Nighttime Drive.”

The title comes from a Tagalog phrase used by her Filipino mother to address her, and literally translates to “my child.” “I feel like a lot of Filipino parents say that to their children—’Anak ko, I love you!'” she recently shared in an interview. “It’s very endearing, a comfy kind of phrase. It’s such a sweet name to have as the title of the record. But there’s also the metaphorical meaning…My child. I’ve talked to musicians that view releasing a record kind of like you’re birthing a child out into the world.”

If one new album weren’t enough, she also co-produced the new Chastity Belt album, which arrives next month via Hardly Art. That self-titled release was announced with the single “Ann’s Jam” last month and follows Chastity Belt’s third album I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, which dropped back in 2017. Their sophomore album Time to Go Home dropped in 2015. Check out Jay Som’s new album Anak Ko below.