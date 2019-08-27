Janet Weiss’ Sister Launches GoFundMe for Drummer’s Medical Expenses

Former Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss was in a car accident last month that left her temporarily in a wheelchair with a broken collarbone and fractures in both legs. She was forced to cancel a scheduled joint tour with her bands Quasi and Slang and to take a hiatus from her day job as a location manager for film and television sets in Portland. Now, Weiss’ sister Julie has launched a GoFundMe seeking $25,000 to help cover the cost of the drummer’s physical therapy, nursing care, and other expenses.

“She has said many times since the accident that she is so lucky to be alive and that she dreams of playing the drums again,” Julie writes on the fundraising page. “Her attitude is strong, she will work as hard as she can to make this happen. Let’s face it, IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. But none of this is possible without some unavoidable costs and she could really use support from her community as she regains the strength to play the drums with the power and beauty we’ve all been so fortunate to hear over the years.”

Weiss has been sharing recovery updates on her Instagram and two days ago said that she is now able to get in and out of a car with the help of her husband Drew, who broke a rib in the accident. “I have a lot to be happy about,” she wrote, “including Drew’s healing rib, my sister Julie and Rob, friends, sweet get well messages on the internet, VH-1 Classic Albums, Dizzy sleeping at the food of my bed, and peaches (I just started eating them this year.) Hope you all had a productive week too!”

Weiss announced her departure from her longtime band Sleater-Kinney in July ahead of this month’s release of the group’s new album The Center Won’t Hold. That a successful legend who continues to work and tour with bands like Wild Flag and Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks requires the internet’s help with medical fees in this country is probably a subject for another blog post. You can donate to her GoFundMe here.