A treat for your holiday weekend: lo-fi footage of Jack White jamming in a dressing room to Jay-Z’s classic Black Album single “99 Problems” before a Raconteurs show last night. The clip comes courtesy of something called Nugs.tv, which live-streamed the concert. Oh, yeah.

White previously covered “99 Problems” during a 2014 White Strips show, and he revealed last year that an early version of “Over and Over and Over” from his latest solo album Boarding House Reach was almost used by Hov. White also featured on Jay’s wife Beyoncé’s Lemonade cut “Don’t Hurt Yourself.”

Watch that sweet Jack-Z action below.