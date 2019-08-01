Here’s J Mascis Singing Tom Petty at Dinosaur Jr.’s Rock Camp

Dozens of adults paid thousands of dollars to attend a so-called summer rock camp hosted by Dinosaur Jr. at a mountain resort in upstate New York this week. SPIN declined to spend all the money we save not printing magazines on sending a correspondent to cover the fun, so we must settle for camper-filmed footage of the festivities.

Here, for example, we see J Mascis singing Tom Petty’s “Here Comes My Girl” during karaoke night. The crowd sounds more supportive than the mostly-empty bar in Provincetown, Mass. where Mascis sang Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That” at karaoke last July. (Mascis released a studio version of the song in April.)

Campers were also treated to Mascis jamming with My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, who hosted a Q&A session about the guitar, a popular rock instrument. Brooklyn Vegan published a clip of that riffage, originally posted on Dinosaur Jr’s Instagram story.

Camp Fuzz also featured live episode tapings of producer John Agnello’s podcast Gear Club, Fucked Up frontman Damian Abraham’s podcast Turned Out A Punk, and a one-hour financial planning course taught by Fred Armisen, among other activities.

You can view a bunch of photos of this expensive Catskills adventure here.