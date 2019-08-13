Grimes has released a teaser video for her new album Miss_Anthropocene. The clip, which is also a commercial for a popular sports apparel brand (keep reading to find out which!), features Grimes stretching with a glass sphere and running parachute sprints up a mountain, with sound effects from the video game Minecraft. One second of a drum and bass backbeat, perhaps a snippet from the album, closes out the video. In the teaser’s caption, Grimes reveals that the LP’s first single will be released on September 13.

Grimes has said that Miss_Anthropocene is a concept album, named after a character she described in an Instagram post as “the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world.” She also explained that each track on the project is “a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.” How does any of this relate to sportswear? I’m sorry to say we can’t answer that.

Grimes released her last album, Art Angels, in 2015; she dropped several stray singles, including “Play Destroy” and the fascist-ish “We Appreciate Power,” over the past year. Watch Grimes’ Miss_Anthropocene teaser below.

https://twitter.com/Grimezsz/status/1161379872796622848