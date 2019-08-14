Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “The Next Day”

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib are back together on a new track called “The Next Day” for the Adult Swim Singles series. The boisterous and anthemic song features California rapper Oh No and is very much of a piece with Gibbs and Madlib’s work together. It’s a good tease that will likely make you want to fire up their full-length collaborative endeavors afterwards.

“The Next Day” is listed as the 52nd and final installment for this particular edition of Adult Swim’s Singles program. “The Next Day” is the first new track released by Gibbs and Madlib since their stellar joint album Bandana arrived in June. T

The duo have released videos for Bandana cuts “Giannis,” featuring Anderson .Paak, and “Crime Pays;” both visuals seemingly take place in a cinematic universe created by Gibbs, one that’s full of zebras and speedboats. They also shared the singles “Flat Tummy Tea” and the album’s title track, featuring Assassin. The project boasts appearances by Pusha T, Killer Mike, yasiin bey (Mos Def), and Black Thought.

Bandana is the sequel to Gibbs and Madlib’s seminal 2014 album Piñata.

Listen to “The Next Day” below and read our review of Bandana here.