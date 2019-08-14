While closing out the Sziget Festival in Budapest on Tuesday, August 14, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl invited a fan in a wheelchair to join the band on stage during the last song, Hungary Today reports.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to say, even to the guy in the fucking wheelchair,” Grohl said. “He’s the fucking star of the show right there—that’s the fucking star of the show. My man! My man! I have a question: Do you wanna come up and watch the show from up here? … Bring that motherfucker up here.”

The man began to crowd-surf towards the stage, while still in his wheelchair. Grohl also also asked a girl blowing bubbles throughout the show to join the band and blow bubbles next to drummer Taylor Hawkins.

When the man made it to the stage, Grohl came over and hugged him before motioning for him to watch the show by the side of the stage. The band then launched into “Everlong.” When the song was finished, Grohl gave the fan in the wheelchair another hug and invited him to smash the frontman’s guitar onstage.

According to Hungary Today, Grohl interacted with the man intermittently throughout the show. The fan was also projected onto the giant video screen throughout the concert.