Watch Foo Fighters Pay Tribute to Keith Flint at Reading Festival

The Foo Fighters played Reading Festival this past weekend, and paid tribute to The Prodigy’s late frontman Keith Flint during their headlining set.

“I wanna keep singing with you,” shouted Dave Grohl as the band transitioned into “Run,” off Concrete and Gold. “I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy.” He later told the crowd he wanted to “see some Prodigy shit,” and, wrapping up the performance, came back with another dedication: “That’s for you, Keith.”

Last week, the band invited a five-year-old boy up on stage in a very sweet moment at Vital Festival in Belfast.

Find clips from the band’s Reading Festival set below.