Watch Foo Fighters Pay Tribute to Keith Flint at Reading Festival
The Foo Fighters played Reading Festival this past weekend, and paid tribute to The Prodigy’s late frontman Keith Flint during their headlining set.
“I wanna keep singing with you,” shouted Dave Grohl as the band transitioned into “Run,” off Concrete and Gold. “I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy.” He later told the crowd he wanted to “see some Prodigy shit,” and, wrapping up the performance, came back with another dedication: “That’s for you, Keith.”
Last week, the band invited a five-year-old boy up on stage in a very sweet moment at Vital Festival in Belfast.
Find clips from the band’s Reading Festival set below.
“I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy” – Dave Grohl of the @foofighters dedicates their @OfficialRandL performance of ‘Run’ to the legendary frontman. #RIPKeithFlint 😢 (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/6qCzQQrUap
— ill Will (@officialillwill) August 25, 2019
‘Run’ at @OfficialRandL | @foofighters (2 of 3) pic.twitter.com/tVr8zHmnlI
— ill Will (@officialillwill) August 25, 2019
“That’s for you Keith.” Dave Grohl, you are the fucking man! @foofighters @OfficialRandL @the_prodigy #RIPKeithFlint pic.twitter.com/1ZVK1ZpO8v
— ill Will (@officialillwill) August 25, 2019