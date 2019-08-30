The Flaming Lips’ latest album, King’s Mouth: Music and Songs, dropped earlier this year as a Record Store Day exclusive featuring some of their strongest material in years. The 12-track LP was later made available on streaming platforms following the release of a dazzling lyric video for the standout song “Giant Baby.” Now, the band are back with a proper music video for the single, which includes cameos from Fred Armisen and The Clash’s Mick Jones.

The video opens with a brief shot of the actor, who, playing a late-night host, introduces the band. (The Los Espookys star previously proved he could fill frontman Wayne Coyne’s shoes in a hilarious 2014 Funny or Die video.) Jones appears in a hooded monk’s robe, swaying back and forth along with the band, before Coyne eventually shows up for his vocal line. Jones notably narrates portions of the album, which was initially limited to 4000 copies for its RSD vinyl release.

The Flaming Lips also announced a stretch of upcoming festival dates in support of the album, which kick off September 13 at Riot Fest Chicago. The band will also perform at Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival, as well as at Desert Daze, Levitation Fest, and Festival Cantina in Cholula, Puebla, Mexico. Check out their full list of upcoming dates below.

The Flaming Lips Tour Dates:

9/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest Chicago

9/20 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival

10/10-13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

11/8 – Austin, TX @ Levitation – Stubb’s BBQ

12/7 – Cholula, Puebla, MX @ Festival Cantina