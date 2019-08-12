Art Alexakis of Everclear Announces Debut Solo Album Sun Songs

Art Alexakis, frontman and songwriter of ’90s pop-rockers Everclear, has announced a new album called Sun Songs, his first record released outside the banner of his longtime band. It’s out October 11 via The End Recordings/BMG.

Alexakis has made nine studio albums with Everclear, including the Grammy-nominated 1998 effort So Much for the Afterglow. The band’s openhearted lyrical perspective and punchy melodic sense on hits like “Santa Monica” and “I Will Buy You a New Life” earned them regular rotation on rock radio of the era.

If you’re wondering what Alexakis might sound like on his own, a press release for Sun Songs a few hints. “For the most part, it’s an acoustic singer-songwriter type of album,” Alexakis is quoted as saying. But also, according to the release, “he cites everything from classic country to hip hop” as influences on the way the album sounds.

In March, Alexakis published a statement revealing that he has multiple sclerosis, a diagnosis he received after a car accident several years earlier. “I can feel the disease slowly growing in me. I now have to give myself injections three times a week. My neurologist says as long as I stay on the medication, I should live into my 80s without progression. We shall see,” he wrote in part.

Alexakis has also announced a tour of U.S., U.K. and Ireland tour dates in support of the album. See the full list of dates below.

Art Alexakis 2019 tour

8th Oct – Evanston, IL – Space

9th Oct – Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock Cafe

10th Oct – Boston, MA – City Winery

14th Oct – Manchester, UK – Night & Day Café

15th Oct – Norwich, UK – Epic Studios

16th Oct – London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

18th Oct – Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

19th Oct – Birmingham, UK – Actress & Bishop

20th Oct – Dublin, IE – The Sound House