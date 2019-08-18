Elvis Presley Animated Spy Series a Go at Netflix

Netflix is adding the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll to its roster of animated series.

The streamer has ordered an adult animated show called Agent King, which imagines Elvis Presley trading his white jumpsuit for a jet pack as he’s inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the most famous rock ‘n’ roll star on the planet.

The series was announced on the 42nd anniversary of Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Agent King comes from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group. Priscilla Presley and John Eddie will serve as co-creators and executive producers, and Archer veteran Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world!” said Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967-73. “Agent King lets him do just that. My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Longtime Presley associate Jerry Schilling will be a consultant on the series. John Varvatos will will custom design Elvis’ wardrobe for the show and also serve as a consulting producer.

Along with Priscilla Presley, Eddie and Arnold, Jamie Salter of Authentic Brands Group will executive produce. Supervising director Fletcher Moules, Marc Rosen and Corey Salter are co-exec producers.

Agent King will join a roster of adult animated series on Netflix that includes BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Disenchantment, F Is for Family, Love, Death & Robots and Paradise PD, along with the forthcoming The Cuphead Show, Hoops, Inside Job, Q-Force and an untitled show from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi.

The streamer has also opened its own in-house studio that has about a dozen projects in the works for both kids and adults.

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.