Elliott Smith’s XO and Figure 8 Reissued With New Songs

To mark what would have been Elliott Smith’s 50th birthday (August 6), UMG has reissued XO and Figure 8 in expanded deluxe editions. The newly reissued albums include B-sides, rarities, and one-off singles, with XO getting nine new tracks and Figure 8 getting seven.

“Miss Misery,” Smith’s Oscar-nominated song from the Good Will Hunting soundtrack, is among the new additions to XO, as are new takes on “Waltz #1″ and “Waltz #2.” The deluxe edition of Figure 8 includes a Schoolhouse Rock cover called “Figure 8,” an acoustic “Son of Sam,” and 3 songs originally released on a French promo called 3 Titres Inedits: “I Can’t Answer You Anymore,” “Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version)” and “Happiness (Acoustic Version).”

Check out the new tracklists for XO and Figure 8, and stream the albums below.

XO (Deluxe Edition)

01. “Sweet Adeline”

02. “Tomorrow Tomorrow”

03. “Waltz #2 (XO)”

04. “Baby Britain”

05. “Pitseleh”

06. “Independence Day”

07. “Bled White”

08. “Waltz #1”

09. “Amity”

10. “Oh Well, OK”

11. “Bottle Up And Explode!”

12. “A Question Mark”

13. “Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands”

14. “I Didn’t Understand”

15. “Our Thing”

16. “How To Take A Fall”

17. “The Enemy Is You”

18. “Some Song (Alternate Version)”

19. “Waltz #1 (Demo)”

20. “Bottle Up And Explode (Early Version)”

21. “Baby Britain (Remix)”

22. “Waltz #2 (Radio Edit)”

23. “Miss Misery”

Figure 8 (Deluxe Edition)

01. “Son Of Sam”

02. “Somebody That I Used To Know”

03. “Junk Bond Trader”

04. “Everything Reminds Me Of Her”

05. “Everything Means Nothing To Me”

06. “L.A.”

07. “In The Lost And Found (Honky Bach)/The Roost”

08. “Stupidity Tries”

09. “Easy Way Out”

10. “Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud”

11. “Colorbars”

12. “Happiness/The Gondola Bar”

13. “Pretty Mary Kay”

14. “Better Be Quiet Bar”

15. “Can’t Make A Sound”

16. “Bye”

17. “Figure 8”

18. “A Living Will”

19. “Son Of Sam (Acoustic)”

20. “I Can’t Answer You Anymore”

21. “Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version)”

22. “Happiness (Acoustic)”

23. “Because”