Drake Rudely Exposes Teenager’s Instagram Prank

Kids these days have simple dreams: win Fortnite, survive global warming, go viral. But sometimes achieving your dreams means getting publicly clowned by Drake. That’s what apparently happened to the teenager behind the Instagram account known as The Drake Wedding Guy.

One week ago, someone started the account (@drake_wedding) and posted a screenshot of direct messages asking Drake (@champagnepapi) whether he would perform at his wedding if he received a certain number of likes and followers. Drake responded, “First off, congrats on getting married! And 1 million likes and 100,000 follows. Good luck.”

Today, The Drake Wedding Guy’s post has over 1.2 million likes and the account has over 250,000 followers. This very-2016 sequence of events was exciting enough for Complex to publish an article today originally headlined, “Man Claimed Drake Promised to Perform at His Wedding If He Hit 100k IG Followers and 1 Million Likes.”

Alas, shortly after, Drake posted a screenshot on his own Instagram showing panicked messages from The Drake Wedding Guy. “Hey Drake,” the account said. “Sorry it blew up like this I’m a 16 year old from San Antonio and never meant for it to be like this. Huge fan of you. You can have my account if you want. I don’t know want to do.” Drake captioned the photo, “Instagram is a disturbing place.”

A second profile (@couldbejoshua) that was linked in The Drake Wedding Guy’s Instagram Story, where it was described as our prankster’s “personal” account, did not immediately respond to a message asking whether it’s true that he’s a 16-year-old from San Antonio who never meant for it to be like this.

The Drake Wedding Guy did post, “Don’t say L. This is the biggest W of my life,” which feels like a nice lesson for us all.