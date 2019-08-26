Remember when Drake released two new songs in June to celebrate his hometown Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship, a couple weeks before the team’s best player fled the country to play for a franchise located as far away from Drake as possible? One of those songs, the Rick Ross-featuring “Money in the Grave,” received a music video today. It’s a black-and-white clip that features Drake sipping wine, rapping in an OVO-branded basketball arena, and overseeing a bulldozer digging a hole while wearing a t-shirt featuring Gravediggaz-era RZA. (We do not see any money enter the hole.)

“Money in the Grave” and its companion song “Omertà” were Drake’s first new solo songs since his very long 2018 album Scorpion. In recent months, the Toronto artist digitally re-released his breakout 2009 mixtape So Far Gone and a collection of non-album cuts dubbed Care Package that were previously unavailable to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. He also featured on singles this year by Ross (“Gold Roses“), Swae Lee (“Won’t Be Late“), and Chris Brown (“No Guidance“). Ross released his latest album Port of Miami 2 earlier this month; read our review here.

Watch Drake and Rick Ross’ “Money in the Grave” video below.