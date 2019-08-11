Drake Gets Abbey Road Tattoo After Breaking Beatles’ Billboard Record

Does Drake have “more slaps than the Beatles?” The line, which comes from his recent verse on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” has left the SPIN newsroom reeling, split down the middle on the validity of the boastful, if characteristically hubristic, mid-verse rhyme.

While what constitutes a “slap” remains anyone’s guess, the rapper recently passed the Liverpool quartet on the Billboard charts, earning his 35th song on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with “Money in the Grave.” To celebrate the occasion, or maybe continue his penchant for flashy tribute tattoos, the Six God got a new tattoo of himself next to “Yesterday’s“ chart-toppers, as Complex reports.

The forearm ink riffs on the Beatles’ classic Abbey Road cover art, placing himself in front the mid-stride pedestrians as he looks back with his arm out. It’s the kind of awkward, underthought tattoo that you can’t help but overhear in every shop chair, but like so much of Drake’s music, is still somehow charming in its impulsive enthusiasm.

Earlier this month, Drake released Care Package, a streaming compilation of songs never included on any of his albums or other commercial projects. His ninth annual OVO Fest took place last weekend in Toronto, where he brought out a wealth of special guests including Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyga, YG, Chris Brown, and Offset. The Beatles recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road with a new “Super Deluxe” edition box set, which includes four CDs-worth of outtakes, as well as a new hardcover book.

Check out Drake’s new ink below.