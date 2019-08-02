Drake has compiled a bunch of his songs that were leaked or otherwise never included on commercial projects into a new album titled Care Package. The digital release, out today, includes the Jai Paul-sampling single “Dreams Money Can Buy,” Joe Budden diss track “4PM in Calabasas,” Chance the Rapper diss track “Draft Day,” collaborations with Rick Ross and J. Cole, and more. “Some of our most important moments together available in one place,” the rapper explained on Instagram.

This is the second album of old material that Drake has brought to official streaming services this year, following the re-release of his breakout 2009 mixtape So Far Gone in February. The legwork involved in digitally monetizing that project prompted a public spat with Kanye West that you probably forgot, sparked by attempts to clear West’s beat for “Say You Will,” over which Drake raps on his mixtape song “Say What’s Real.”

Drake released his latest album Scorpion last June. He featured in recent weeks on Rick Ross’ single “Gold Roses,” and, annoyingly, Chris Brown’s single “No Guidance.” Drake also released two new songs in celebration of his hometown Toronto Raptor’s NBA Finals victory in June. Listen to his new compilation album Care Package below.