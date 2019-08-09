News \
Dinosaur Jr. Reissuing Their ’90s Albums
Dinosaur Jr. have announced a new series of reissues in connection with the London label Cherry Red. The reissues include newly remastered versions of 1991’s Green Mind, 1993’s Where You Been, 1994’s Without a Sound, 1997’s Hand It Over. Each vinyl copy includes an updated booklet and lyric sheet, with new liner notes written by Mojo Magazine’s Keith Cameron and derived from exclusive interviews with J Mascis. The new collection also comes with plenty of B-sides, rarities, and previously unreleased material; it’s all available September 27.
Dinosaur Jr. recently wrapped up their summer rock camp, where Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen, and others hosted classes and jam sessions at a resort in upstate New York. During the camp’s designated karaoke time, J Mascis delivered a passionate cover of Tom Petty’s “Here Comes My Girl.”
Check out the band’s new reissue packages below.
@cherryredrecords has announced details of an epic Dinosaur Jr. album reissue campaign coming this September: The four Warner period ’90s albums ‘Green Mind’, ‘Where You Been’, ‘Without A Sound’ and ‘Hand It Over’ have been lovingly remastered, expanded and reissued on coloured double vinyl and double CD editions, with related singles, b-sides and previously unreleased material. The entire collection is available to pre-order now, and all vinyl editions pre-ordered directly from Cherry Red Records will come with an exclusive 38mm square collector’s pin badge (while stocks last)! Pre-order here 👉 http://cherryred.co/DinosaurJr