Dinosaur Jr. Reissuing Their ’90s Albums

Dinosaur Jr. have announced a new series of reissues in connection with the London label Cherry Red. The reissues include newly remastered versions of 1991’s Green Mind, 1993’s Where You Been, 1994’s Without a Sound, 1997’s Hand It Over. Each vinyl copy includes an updated booklet and lyric sheet, with new liner notes written by Mojo Magazine’s Keith Cameron and derived from exclusive interviews with J Mascis. The new collection also comes with plenty of B-sides, rarities, and previously unreleased material; it’s all available September 27.

Dinosaur Jr. recently wrapped up their summer rock camp, where Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen, and others hosted classes and jam sessions at a resort in upstate New York. During the camp’s designated karaoke time, J Mascis delivered a passionate cover of Tom Petty’s “Here Comes My Girl.”

Check out the band’s new reissue packages below.