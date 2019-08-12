Devon Welsh – “Somebody Loves You”

Ex-Majical Cloudz singer Devon Welsh announced a new solo album a few weeks ago, and today he’s shared a new single, “Somebody Loves You.” Writing about the song for Consequence of Sound, Welsh said he drew inspiration from friends, family, and the poetry of Frank Bidart. He also talked about working on the music video with his cousin:

I made the video for “Somebody Loves You” in Wisconsin when my cousin Braden came to visit. We’ve found it’s pretty easy to be creative together. We more or less improvised and had fun with the camera, and it was a lot of fun. The song is about loving someone despite estrangement or distance, and now I think about my family when I think about “Somebody Loves You”, as we’ve been doing great work on healing separation and distance. The relationship between my cousin and I is a great testament to that!

True Love is out October 11 on Welsh’s label, You Are Accepted. It’s the follow-up to his solo debut, Dream Songs, released last August, and features recent single “Faces.” Last month, Welsh released a video for his song “War,” which didn’t make it onto the album’s final tracklist. Find the video for “Somebody Loves You” below.