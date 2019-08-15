Dead & Company Announce Fall 2019 Shows

The Dead & Company train keeps rolling. The post-Grateful Dead band—featuring John Mayer on lead guitar alongside original members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart—has announced a short run of fall 2019 shows, its first dates since wrapping up a summer 2019 tour in July.

The dates include two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City and two at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, beginning with a MSG show on Halloween. It seems possible to likely that more shows will be announced eventually, but no word on that yet. Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 23.

Dead & Co., which also includes Oteil Burbridge on bass and Jeff Chimenti on keys, has toured regularly since forming in 2015. Recently, they were slated to perform at Woodstock 50 before the festival was canceled last month.

See the full dates below

Dead & Company fall 2019 dates

Thursday, October 31: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Friday, November 1: New York, NY – Madison Square GardenF

riday, November 8: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, November 9: Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum